Area soccer and outdoor track and field begin season today/Saturday

March 19, 2021 — The 2021 high school springs sports season starts today with soccer matches featuring local teams. The outdoor track and field season will start Saturday, with the inaugural girl’s high school softball season starting next week.
Friday Area Boys and Girls High School Soccer
Star Valley at Green River – Girls 3 p.m, Boys 5 p.m.
Rock Springs at Thunder Basin
Saturday Area Boys and Girls High School Soccer
Evanston at Green River – Boys 11 a.m., Girls 1 p.m.
Rock Springs at Campbell County
Saturday Area Track and Field
Lyman Invitational – featuring Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, Big Piney, and five other schools.