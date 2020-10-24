Area “Take Back” Day happening from 10 am to 2 pm today

(October 24, 2020) — Both the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments will be taking part in today’s National Prescription Take-Back day. The event aims to encourage people to remove old, unused, and unneeded medications from homes while providing a safe method of destruction for the medications.

Today’s event will take place in both Rock Springs and Green River from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Take Back” locations are Albertson’s and Wal Mart in Rock Springs and Smith’s Food and Drug in both Rock Springs and Green River.

There is no charge for medication drop-offs. Illicit drugs, sharps materials, and pressurized medications, such as inhalers, cannot be accepted at this event.