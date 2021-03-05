Area teams 4A/3A Quadrant Results from Thursday

Advertisement

March 5, 2021 — Here are the results for area teams at the 4A and 3A Quadrant Regional Tournament.

4A Northwest Girls at Riverton

Cody 51 – Rock Springs 36 Rock Springs Eliminated

Advertisement

4A Southwest Girls at Green River

Green River 59 – Evanston 30

Green River 34 – Star Valley 25 – Championship

3A Northwest Girls at Lovell

Worland 49 – Lovell 30 Lovell Eliminated

3A Southwest Girls at Kemmerer

Lyman 40 – Kemmerer 30 Kemmerer Eliminated

Mountain View 52 – Pinedale 43 Pinedale Eliminated

Lyman 56 – Mountain View 52 (OT) – Championship

Advertisement

4A Northwest Boys at Riverton

Rock Springs 32 – Cody 26 Cody Eliminated

Riverton 43 – Rock Springs 41 – Championship

4A Southwest Boys at Star Valley

Green River 49 – Evanston 42 Evanston Eliminated

Star Valley 42 – Green River 33 – Championship

3A Northwest at Worland

Worland 64 – Lovell 42 Lovell Eliminated

3A Southwest at Lyman

Mountain View 62 – Pinedale 41 Pinedale Eliminated

Lyman 43 – Mountain View 42 – Championship