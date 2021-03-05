Area teams 4A/3A Quadrant Results from Thursday

March 5, 2021 — Here are the results for area teams at the 4A and 3A Quadrant Regional Tournament.
4A Northwest Girls at Riverton
Cody 51 – Rock Springs 36 Rock Springs Eliminated
4A Southwest Girls at Green River
Green River 59 – Evanston 30
Green River 34 – Star Valley 25 – Championship
3A Northwest Girls at Lovell
Worland 49 – Lovell 30 Lovell Eliminated
3A Southwest Girls at Kemmerer
Lyman 40 – Kemmerer 30 Kemmerer Eliminated
Mountain View 52 – Pinedale 43 Pinedale Eliminated
Lyman 56 – Mountain View 52 (OT) – Championship
4A Northwest Boys at Riverton
Rock Springs 32 – Cody 26 Cody Eliminated
Riverton 43 – Rock Springs 41 – Championship
4A Southwest Boys at Star Valley
Green River 49 – Evanston 42 Evanston Eliminated
Star Valley 42 – Green River 33 – Championship
3A Northwest at Worland
Worland 64 – Lovell 42 Lovell Eliminated
3A Southwest at Lyman
Mountain View 62 – Pinedale 41 Pinedale Eliminated
Lyman 43 – Mountain View 42 – Championship