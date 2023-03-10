Area teams Friday 4A and 3A State b’ball schedule

March 10, 2023 — Area teams will continue to play today at the 4A and 3A Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships in Casper.

4A Girls

Green River will play Casper Kelly Walsh this morning in a loser-out game. Yesterday the Lady Wolves lost 51-39 to Sheridan, while Kelly Walsh was defeated by Thunder Basin 63-33.

3A Girls

Mountain View will meet Pinedale in a loser-out game this morning. On Thursday, Mountain View dropped a 66-34 decision to Buffalo, while Pinedale lost 54-33 to Newcastle.

The Lyman girls made their way into this afternoon’s semi-finals with a 42-39 victory over Torrington Thursday. Next, Lyman will meet Douglas, a w68-32 winner over Powell.

4A Boys

No area teams are competing

3A Boys

In a low-scoring battle, Lyman made its way into tonight’s championship semi-final game defeating Wheatland 32-17 yesterday morning. The Eagles will take on Douglas, who easily defeated Lovell 72-42.