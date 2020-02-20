Area teams off to state swim championships today and Friday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 20, 2020) — The Wyoming High School Swimming and Diving Championships begin today in Laramie. The 3A teams will have their preliminary events today with the championship finals Friday morning. The 4A teams will then have their preliminary events begin Friday afternoon with the championship finals taking place on Saturday.

Advertisement

Lyman and Kemmerer will start their competition today in the 12-team field. Lander is the defending 3A State Champion and will be looking for their 24 consecutive title.

Rock Springs and Green River will compete in the 4A state meet along with 10 other teams. Host Laramie will be seeking their third-straight 4A state crown.