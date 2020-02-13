Area teams scarce in this week’s WyoPreps.com boys basketball polls

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 13, 2020) — The latest WyoPreps.com Coaches & Media Boys Basketball Poll is lacking in teams for the southwestern part of the state this week. Only Mountain View made it into any of the top five class rankings.

In the 4A Poll, Cheyenne Central is again the number one choice followed by Cheyenne East. Sheridan, Thunder Basin and Casper Kelly Walsh wrap up the top five. Neither Rock Springs or Green River received any votes this week. This Friday, Green River will host Riverton while Rock Springs travels to Jackson.

Mountain View retained their number four ranking in the 3A Poll. Worland is in the top spot followed by Lander and Wheatland. Rawlins is number five. Big Piney did receive one fifth place vote to place at No. 8. Mountain View will host rival Lyman this Friday.

Farson-Eden received no votes in this week’s 1A Poll. Farson-Eden will host 1A No. 3 Saratoga Friday.

To see the complete WyoPreps.com polls, click here.