Area teams start 4A & 3A Regional basketball tourneys today

March 4, 2021 — The area’s 4A and 3A high school basketball teams start their regional play today. The Rock Spring teams will be in Riverton while the Green River boys are in Star Valley and the Lady Wolves will host their regional tournament.
Mountain View, Pinedale, Kemmerer, and the Lyman boys will play their 3A Southwest Regional in Lyman with the girls’ tournament in Kemmerer.
4A Girls Northwest Regional at Riverton
Rock Springs vs. Cody
Natrona vs. Riverton
Winners will play each other later today
4A Boys Northwest Regional at Riverton
Rock Springs vs. Cody
Riverton vs. Natrona
Winners will play each other later today
4A Girls Southwest Regional at Green River
Green River vs. Jackson
Star Valley vs. Evanston
Winners will play later today
4A Boys Southwest Regional at Star Valley
Green River vs. Evanston
Star Valley vs. Jackson
Winners play each other later today
3A Girls Southwest Regional at Kemmerer
Lyman vs. Kemmerer
Mountain View vs. Pinedale
Winners play each other later today
3A Boys Southwest Regional at Lyman
Mountain View vs. Pinedale
Lyman vs. Kemmerer
Winners play each other later today