Area teams start 4A & 3A Regional basketball tourneys today

Advertisement

March 4, 2021 — The area’s 4A and 3A high school basketball teams start their regional play today. The Rock Spring teams will be in Riverton while the Green River boys are in Star Valley and the Lady Wolves will host their regional tournament.

Advertisement

Mountain View, Pinedale, Kemmerer, and the Lyman boys will play their 3A Southwest Regional in Lyman with the girls’ tournament in Kemmerer.

4A Girls Northwest Regional at Riverton

Rock Springs vs. Cody

Natrona vs. Riverton

Winners will play each other later today

4A Boys Northwest Regional at Riverton

Rock Springs vs. Cody

Riverton vs. Natrona

Winners will play each other later today

Advertisement

4A Girls Southwest Regional at Green River

Green River vs. Jackson

Star Valley vs. Evanston

Winners will play later today

4A Boys Southwest Regional at Star Valley

Green River vs. Evanston

Star Valley vs. Jackson

Winners play each other later today

Advertisement

3A Girls Southwest Regional at Kemmerer

Lyman vs. Kemmerer

Mountain View vs. Pinedale

Winners play each other later today

3A Boys Southwest Regional at Lyman

Mountain View vs. Pinedale

Lyman vs. Kemmerer

Winners play each other later today