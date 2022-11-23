Area Thanksgiving closings

November 23, 2022 — The Green River Recreation Center is opened today, but will be closed on Thanksgiving for their employees. It will reopen Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Meanwhile, the Rock Springs Civic Center and Family Recreation Centers are open today but closed Thursday and Friday.

Also closed on Thursday and Friday will be all City of Rock Springs and Green River offices, as well as the Sweetwater County Courthouse.

The Sweetwater County Library System will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.