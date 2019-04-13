Area Track And Field Teams Competing Today

(4/13/19) – Local area track and field teams will be competing throughout the state of Wyoming today.

Rock Springs will be the only Wyoming school competing at the Taylorsville Invitational in Utah, while Green River will be at the Roy Peck Invitational in Riverton. Other teams competing at the Roy Peck Invitational include Riverton, Lander, Kelly Walsh, Natrona, Thermopolis, Pinedale, Shoshoni, Wind River, Wyoming Indian, St. Stephens, and Dubois.

The Grizzly Invitational in Logan, UT, will have a number of local area teams competing including Evanston, Big Piney, and Mountain View. Other Wyoming teams competing will be Jackson and Cokeville.

Information was provided by wyopreps.com.