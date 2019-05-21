Area Track Stars Receive All-State Track Recognition

Rock Springs, WY (5/21/19) – The Wyoming High School All-State Track and Field Teams have been announced. There is no voting on the honor as it is based on placing in the top two positions in each individual event and members of a winning relay team at the 4A, 3A, 2A, and 1A Wyoming State Track and Field Meet, recently concluded in Casper.

Area 4A All-State Honorees:

Rock Springs – Janae Ramirez, Favour Wanjoku, Cole Goich

Area 3A All-State Honorees:

Big Piney – Muriel Jones

Lovell – Megan Cornia, C.J. Lindsay, Jadob Grant, Tyler Nichols, Quinn Lindsay

Lyman – McKinley Bradshaw, Joesph Tuner

Mountain View – Haylee Hereford, Lyndee Hereford, Kenzy Kellum, Jayne Hunt, Travis Harmon, Briggin Bluemel, Ashton Schofield, Tanner Collins, Kimball Madsen, Connor Mitchell, Mason Ozuna

Area 2A All-State Honorees:

Pinedale – Isabella Romasko, Madison Friend,

Kemmerer – Sammi Butler, Sydni Julander, Jillian Tibetts, Kenley Powell, Teryn Thatcher, Sophie Failoni, Tanner Plowman

Area 1A All-State Honorees:

Farson-Eden – Aden Scheer, Lain Mitchelson, Clancy Gines