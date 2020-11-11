Area volleyball players named All-State and All-Conference

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 11, 2020) — Recently, area high school volleyball players were named to the Class 4A and 3A All-State and 4A, 3A, and 1A All-Conference volleyball teams. Players were named to each team by a vote of coaches.
Area players named Class 4A All-State:
Brenli Jenkins – Rock Springs
Cali Pollastro – Rock Springs
Area players named to Class 3A All-State:
Brice Hansen – Lyman
Kaycee Bugas – Mountain View
Alli Rinker – Mountain View
Kamri Hutchings – Mountain View
Jamie Streit – Pinedale
Area players named to Class 4A West All-Conference:
Brenli Jenkins – Rock Springs
Cali Pollastro – Rock Springs
Kenady Nacey – Rock Springs
Emily Taucher – Rock Springs
Area players named to Class 3A West All-Conference:
Brice Hansen – Lyman
Sage Bradshaw – Lyman
Kendyll Dickerson – Lyman
Kaycee Bugas – Mountain View
Alli Rinker – Mountain View
Kamri Hutchings – Mountain View
Jamie Streit – Pinedale
Riley Dauwen – Pinedale
Kia Hansen – Pinedale
Area players named to Class 1A West All-Conference:
Ighlee Thoren – Farson-Eden
Tyra Thoren – Farson-Eden