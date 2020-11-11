Area volleyball players named All-State and All-Conference

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 11, 2020) — Recently, area high school volleyball players were named to the Class 4A and 3A All-State and 4A, 3A, and 1A All-Conference volleyball teams. Players were named to each team by a vote of coaches.

Area players named Class 4A All-State:

Brenli Jenkins – Rock Springs

Cali Pollastro – Rock Springs

Area players named to Class 3A All-State:

Brice Hansen – Lyman

Kaycee Bugas – Mountain View

Alli Rinker – Mountain View

Kamri Hutchings – Mountain View

Jamie Streit – Pinedale

Area players named to Class 4A West All-Conference:

Brenli Jenkins – Rock Springs

Cali Pollastro – Rock Springs

Kenady Nacey – Rock Springs

Emily Taucher – Rock Springs

Area players named to Class 3A West All-Conference:

Brice Hansen – Lyman

Sage Bradshaw – Lyman

Kendyll Dickerson – Lyman

Kaycee Bugas – Mountain View

Alli Rinker – Mountain View

Kamri Hutchings – Mountain View

Jamie Streit – Pinedale

Riley Dauwen – Pinedale

Kia Hansen – Pinedale

Area players named to Class 1A West All-Conference:

Ighlee Thoren – Farson-Eden

Tyra Thoren – Farson-Eden