November 6, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The 2023 1A Southwest, 3A West, and 4A West All-Conference volleyball teams have been announced. Head coaches of each conference cast votes for players within their respective conferences.

4A West

Brynn Bider – Rock Springs

3A West

Haily Eldredge – Lyman

Paige Rose – Lyman

Mylie Micheli – Mountain View

Ali Sibert – Mountain View

Kate Walker – Mountain View

1A Southwest

Cadence Jones – Farson-Eden