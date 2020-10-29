Area volleyball teams begin state tournament qualifying today

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff

(October 29, 2020) — Postseason Wyoming high school volleyball play will start today with Region Quadrant Tournaments taking place at various locations. Teams who finished first in regular-season quadrant play earned the honor of hosting on their home courts. The top two teams from each quadrant qualify for next week’s State Tournaments in Casper.

The Rock Springs Lady Tigers finished with a perfect quadrant record and will host the 4A Northwest Quadrant Tournament today. Play begins at 1 p.m. with the Lady Tigers playing Riverton. Casper Natrona will then take on Cody in the second match at 2:30. The winners will play at 5 p.m. for the championship.

Green River will play in the 4A Southwest Quadrant Tournament in Evanston. The Lady Wolves are the fourth seed and will play host and top-seeded Evanston at 3 p.m. The other match will feature Star Valley playing Jackson. The championship match will be at 6 p.m.

In the 3A Southwest Quadrant in Pinedale, host Pinedale will square off against Kemmerer, and Lyman meets Mountain View with the winners meeting later this evening for the championship.

Farson-Eden will play in the 1A Southwest Quadrant tournament in Cokeville, taking on the host team in their opening match. Saratoga and Little Snake River will play in the other match, with the winners meeting for the title later today.