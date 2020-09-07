Area Weather Today: From Red Flag Warning to Winter Storm Warning

Wyo4News Staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 7, 2020) — Expect a bit of a roller coaster ride with the weather today and tonight. Today, Sweetwater County will be under a high fire danger Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. Then the weather will have a dramatic change with a Winter Storm Warning being in effect from 9 p.m. through Tuesday morning.

Expect a daytime high of 81 with humidity readings at 10 to 15 percent. Winds will also increase this afternoon 20 to 30 mph with some gusts to 45 mph.

Then tonight, a cold-weather system will move into the area bringing the possibility of one to two inches of snow accumulation to the Rock Springs and Green River area. Winds could also increase with this cold front, with forecasters saying talking about wind speeds up to 60 mph at times tonight and Tuesday morning. Travel conditions tonight and Tuesday could be very hazardous with drifting snow and very low visibilities.

Snow should be tapering off by Tuesday afternoon with only a slight chance of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Tuesday’s High – 37, Tuesday night low – 22, Wednesday’s High – 48, Thursday’s High – the mid-50s and back into the 70s by Friday and the weekend.

