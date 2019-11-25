Area Winter Storm Warning issued for early holiday travelers

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 25, 2019) – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Sweetwater County until mid-day Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting snow accumulations of between three and seven inches for Rock Springs and Green River with winds gusting to 25 mph. Some county and surrounding locations could see up to 10 to 12 inches of accumulation.

Winter Storm Warnings are also in effect for parts of Fremont County, with Winter Weather Advisories issued for Lincoln, and Uinta counties.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. today until 6 p.m. Tuesday from Rawlins to Cheyenne. Snow accumulations in that area could range from six to 15 inches with winds on Tuesday as high as 35 mph.

Travelers should plan on slippery road conditions which could impact early holiday commuters.