Area Winter Weather Watch issued by NWS

November 22, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Rock Springs, Green River, and Wamstter areas from 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day until 2 p.m. on Friday. The National Weather Service is forecasting snow accumulations of two to five inches with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph.

Travel conditions could become very difficult late Thanksgiving afternoon and evening, with the heaviest snowfall and strong winds occurring between 3 p.m. Thursday and sunrise on Friday.

Thursday and Friday Winter Weather Advisories will also be in effect for most of Sublette, Fremont, and Lincoln Counties.

Heading east on I-80, Rawlins expects two to four inches of snow on Thursday, with windy conditions continuing into Friday. Friday and Saturday. Laramie predicts one to three inches of snow and windy conditions on Thursday, with snow showers continuing on Friday and Saturday.

Heading West on I-80, Evanston expects one to three inches on Thursday and possibly another half inch on Friday.