Area wrestlers named to All-State teams

0
3

March 8, 2023 — Wyoming All-State high school wrestlers were announced yesterday. Congratulations to all the area wrestlers honored.

Girls All-State

Maggie Smith – Rock Springs

4A Boys

Brock Fletcher – Rock Springs (also named in 2022 and 2021)
Sam Thornhill – Rock Springs

3A Boys

Thomas Dalton – Green River (also named in 2022 and 2020)
Kale Knezovich – Green River (also named in 2022 and 2021)
Axel Mackinnon – Green River
Ryker Mele – Green River
Connor Todd – Green River (also named in 2021)
Lucas Todd – Green River
Morgan Hatch – Lyman  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR