Area wrestlers named to All-State teams

March 8, 2023 — Wyoming All-State high school wrestlers were announced yesterday. Congratulations to all the area wrestlers honored.

Girls All-State

Maggie Smith – Rock Springs

4A Boys

Brock Fletcher – Rock Springs (also named in 2022 and 2021)

Sam Thornhill – Rock Springs

3A Boys

Thomas Dalton – Green River (also named in 2022 and 2020)

Kale Knezovich – Green River (also named in 2022 and 2021)

Axel Mackinnon – Green River

Ryker Mele – Green River

Connor Todd – Green River (also named in 2021)

Lucas Todd – Green River

Morgan Hatch – Lyman