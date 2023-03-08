Area wrestlers named to All-State teams

March 8, 2023 — Wyoming All-State high school wrestlers were announced yesterday. Congratulations to all the area wrestlers honored.
Girls All-State
Maggie Smith – Rock Springs
4A Boys
Brock Fletcher – Rock Springs (also named in 2022 and 2021)
Sam Thornhill – Rock Springs
3A Boys
Thomas Dalton – Green River (also named in 2022 and 2020)
Kale Knezovich – Green River (also named in 2022 and 2021)
Axel Mackinnon – Green River
Ryker Mele – Green River
Connor Todd – Green River (also named in 2021)
Lucas Todd – Green River
Morgan Hatch – Lyman