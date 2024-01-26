Area wrestlers off to Riverton, swiming and basketball with road contests

Wyo4News photo

January 26, 2024 –– Wyo4News Staff

Area wrestling teams are heading to Riverton today to compete in the two-day Ron Thon Memorial wrestling tournament. Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View will compete in the boys’ and girls’ tournament that features 44 Wyoming high school teams. It is a tournament in which wrestlers compete in weight division with no school-size classifications.

In area high school basketball today, Rock Springs will be a Casper Kelly Walsh. In the boy’s game, Rock Springs (4-9) and Kelly Walsh (5-8) are 1-1 in the 4A Northwest Quadrant. Rock Springs (2-10) and Kelly Walsh (3-10) girls are also 1-1 in quadrant play. No other area teams play today.

In boy’s swimming and diving, Rock Springs and Green River travel to Laramie, while Lyman will host four other teams for an invitational meet.