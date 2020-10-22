Area youth raises even more money for animal shelter

Advertisement

(October 22, 2020) — This past summer, 10-year old Brennan Welch set up a lemonade stand with the earning made donated to the Green River and Rock Springs Animal Shelters. His initial efforts earned $400 for the shelters. According to a recent post on the Green River Police Department Facebook page, Brennan wasn’t done with his help.

This time Welch designed a painted custom bag which he auctioned off for $125. He used the earning to buy animal treats and supplies. According to the post, Brennan, his mother, brother, and a family friend recently delivered the items to the Green River Animal Shelter.