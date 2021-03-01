Areas of Broadway to be closed today – Friday

Advertisement

March 1, 2021 — Starting today, a portion of Broadway Street near the former First Security Bank building in Downtown Rock Springs will be closed to traffic and parking.

Rocky Mountain Power will be performing various work in upgrading the power system as part of the building’s renovation project.

Parking around the work zone will be unavailable with some traffic closure also expected. Traffic can route around the area by using South Main Street. This portion of the remodeling project is expected to last through Friday.