Arists and Makers Market happening today in Rock Spring

March 27, 2021 — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Community Fine Arts Center will be hosting the first-ever Artists and Makers Market today at the Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs. This free event will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to organizers, today’s event will feature over a dozen artists, crafters, and artisans with their original and hand-made work.

Some of the artisans scheduled to be displaying their work include Kay and Don Taylor (push toys for children), Helena Albers (pebble pictures made from rocks found in riverbeds, the range, and mountains), Susie Voh Ahrens (glass fusing), Gwen Flake (cake and cookie decorating). Dona Toly (quilts, kitchen, and food items), Edie Reed (original artwork), Bea Jacobson (oatmeal face wash), RJ Pieper (photography), and Debora Soule (a variety of artwork).