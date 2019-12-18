Arizona Bowl Brew could be a tasty experience for Wyoming fans in Tucson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 18.2019) – Wyoming fans going to the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl will be able to quench their thirst during the game on Arizona Bowl Brew, the bowl game’s own brand of commemorative beer.

According to a story in the website Inside Tucson Business, Tucson’s Barrio Brewing Company is the maker of this limited edition brew. The Arizona Bowl Beer is described as a copper-colored “Vienna-style lager” with a malty aroma and a sweet flavor.

Wyoming will meet Georgia State in the Nova Home Arizona Bowl in Tuscon on December 31.