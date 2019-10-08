Arnoldi receives Mary K. Anderson Scholarship

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Alison Arnoldi was recently awarded the Mary K. Anderson Scholarship from the Rock Springs AE Chapter of Wyoming’s State Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

Arnoldi came to Western Wyoming Community College after completing high school at Rock Springs High School. She plans on majoring in Nursing.

The Mary K. Anderson Scholarship was awarded in the amount $800 for the academic year.

Mary K. Anderson was a former professor at Western Wyoming Community College, a Past State President of WY P.E.O. and an AE chapter member. The scholarship is named in her memory.

The P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization) Sisterhood is a society dedicated to supporting educational opportunities for women. There are three chapters in Rock Springs and one chapter in Green River.