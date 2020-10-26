Arrest made in Saturday’s C Store stabbing

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 26, 2020) – The Rock Springs Police Department is continuing the investigation of the stabbing that occurred in the parking lot of 1704 Elk Street in the early morning hours of October 24, 2020.

The stabbing was reported to the Rock Springs Police Department after a fight had ensued in the parking lot. A 29-year-old male was treated for a stab wound in his abdomen and later released from the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

On October 24, 2020, detectives arrested James Landwehr (55) for Aggravated Assault and Battery Causing Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon, Wyoming State Statute 6-2-502(a)(ii).

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds the community that all suspects are presumed innocent until their case has been adjudicated in a court of law.