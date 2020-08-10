Arrow shoved down dog’s throat in Lyman, investigation has begun

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

LYMAN, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — In a post from the Uinta County Law Enforcement Services Facebook page, on August 6, in Lyman, Wyoming, a Border Doodle puppy named Milly wandered away from her family for a short time. During the time she was gone, an arrow was shoved down her throat, injuring her very badly.

For those with any information regarding this incident, contact the Lyman Police Department at 307-787-6500.

Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling or sending a text message to 307-708-CASH (2274).

Information provided could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward, the family has offered an additional reward.