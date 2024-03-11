Art Center featuring work from Desert View and Farson-Eden students

Submitted photo

March 11, 2024 – Press Release

The Youth Arts Exhibits are continuing at the Community Fine Arts Center with Desert View Elementary and Farson/Eden School now through March 16. Family and friends are encouraged to stop in to see the creative artwork. Over 120 students from kindergarten through twelfth grade are featured in the exhibit.

Each year, exhibits of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork highlights the celebration of National Youth Art Month. This observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and performing arts activities can help students develop life skills, including self-expression, problem-solving, creativity, individuality, and the ability to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The students have worked in a variety of media, including watercolor, colored pencils, markers, collages, and pastels. Following the state standards in education, they explore techniques, study important artists through history, and learn terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color, hue, and value.

Amy Tanner is the art teacher at Desert View Elementary, and Christina Chadey, who is new this year, is at Farson/Eden School.

Students participating from Desert View Elementary are:

Kinderboost: Octavia Abernathy, Marvin Ferlandy Lopez Munoz, Laine Holmstrom, Gage Nelson, Regina Ramirez Beltran

Kindergarten: Caecilia Aimone, Logan Brooks, Anastasia Cox, Makyna Duggan, Aliyah Hernandez, Aaliyah Jackson, Lee Johansen, Brody Nathan, Hannah Olivas, Haley Robert, Addison Salazar, Aalyah Santiago, Edith Scow, Bailee Steinlicht, Lincoln Taylor, Juaquin Valdez, Haivyn Wagner, Osiris White, Brooklyn Wright

First Grande: Felix Aimone, Yazlyn Alfonzo-Armendariz, Maelaan Alvarado, Emberlyn Daniels, Payton Edwards, Eva Erbacker, Wyatt Gamble, Jamesson Grasse, Jairo Gutierrez Hernandez, Frankie McWhorter, Ray Pedri, Wynn Pedri, Parker Schanno, Arie Smithson, Mayah Valdez, Victoria Veesart, Allyson Velazquez, Nyla Villegas, Emmaleigh VonSchriltz, Edar Zelaya-Silva

Second Grade: Oliver Anderson, Aaliyah Castro, Sirena DeArcos, Gotti Fuller, Bryanna Hernandez, McKenzie Kennah, Irika Martin, Carter McMillan, Kenna Neal, Leila Nilles, Elijah Smithson, Tomyn Steele, Hannah Summerfield, Emily Vazquez

Third Grade: Isabella Atherton, Ammi Dominguez Rivera, Lynly Durrans, Sydnee Dusel, James Johnson, Maddie Kennah, Kevin Magana, Chance Overy, Jaeslyne Pacheco, Bennett Pedri, Ximena Perea-Rodriguez, Ramon Perez, Liam Sauceda, Hector Suazo Hernandez

Farson/Eden students displaying their artwork are:

Kindergarten: Brinley Boodeman, Makenzie Goodwin, Eve Hansen, Kendyl Harns, Brigham Hunsaker

First Grade: Kristian Mines, Lincoln Robinson, Marcus Ryan, Willow Smith, Levi Suddreth

Second Grade: Wyatt Allen, Mackenzie Griffin, Laylie Jensen, Rya Suddreth, Drager Thoman, Halle Thoman

Third Grade: Maggie Goodwin, Kinley Harns, Zoey Robinson

Fourth Grade: Gentrey Allen, Ben Folks, Garrison Mines, David Pavlova, Cora Robinson

Fifth Grade: Haylee Boodleman, Madison Cook, Steven Goodwin, Raylee Hunsaker, Kiera Weiss

Seventh Grade: Addison Eaton, Makayla Gee, Brystoll Gines, Bree Long, Paden Neilson, Alexandria Robinson, Jaylee Willett

Aart 1: Jeffery Goodwin, Bailee Neilson, Makenzi Reddon, Amiee Robb

Art 2: Jaycee Dufford, Kyra Folks, Alivia Goicolea, Cadence Jones, Autumn Madsen, Marilyn Weaver

Advanced Art: Bryn Abbott, Randal Reddon, Harlie Smith, Keelie Thoren

The next school to exhibit will be Eastside Elementary School March 18 – 30, followed by Pilot Butte Elementary April 2 – 13.

Rock Springs Junior High School’s exhibit is April 16 – 27, with a reception on April 17th, followed by Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools from April 30 – May 18 with a reception on May 1st.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.