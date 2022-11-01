Art inspired by art

This large scale drawing by David Klaren was inspired by Brazilian artist Vik Muniz. Klaren explains “In each work, I reduce a selected image to a symbol by making it a silhouette. By paying meticulous attention to the image’s edge, building up layers of marks, and creating a unique object that is obviously hand-made, I charge the symbol with added meaning.”

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The work of Pinedale artist David K. Klarén will be at the Community Fine Arts Center opening on November 12 through the end of December. “Shoulders of Giants” is a collection of large-scale graphite drawings on paper, ink drawings on vellum, woodcut prints, and wood sculptures. The public is invited to an open reception on Saturday, November 12 from2 to 4 p.m.

“I often look at and am inspired by, works of art from the past. I certainly have my favorite artists, art movements, and historical cultures. I have produced pieces across several different bodies of work based on some of these works of art. The artistic giants upon whose shoulders I stand upon in this exhibit represent a timespan from Vic Muniz’ Mickey Nail Fetish (2010) to the cave walls of Altamira, Spain (34,000 BCE),” shares Klaren in his artist statement.

Klaren grew up in Pinedale, Wyoming. He attended Sheridan College, Montana State University, and in 1990, earned his MFA from Virginia Commonwealth University. From 1992–1994, he co-owned Works In Progress Gallery in Delray Beach, FL. And afterward, he opened Dire Wolf Studios, his art, and custom furniture production studio.

Returning to Pinedale in the summer of 1995, Klaren became involved in the local arts and maintains his studio. Klaren has been a board member of the Pinedale Fine Arts Council since 1996 and has served as chairman and co-chairman of the board of directors. He is a founding member of the Pipeline Art Project, a project for marketing and expanding the opportunities of Wyoming contemporary artists outside the state of Wyoming.

Klaren was a 2011 recipient of the Wyoming Arts Council’s Visual Arts Fellowship. From 2008 – 2015, David was the Chairman for of the In|Site:Ex|Site Public Art Program (ISES) of the Pinedale Fine Arts Council. ISES administers the public art program in Pinedale, WY, which showcases Wyoming and regional visual artists in a public art context. In 2013 Klaren was chosen for a residency at Jentel Artist Residency in Banner, WY where he developed his Pedestrian Series of ink drawings, acrylic paintings, and wood sculptures.

In late 2015 Klaren opened Mystery Print Gallery and Frame in Pinedale, Wyoming. The gallery mounts curated solo and themed exhibitions hi-lighting Wyoming’s talented and diverse contemporary visual artist community alongside work from regional and national artists. The gallery also has a full-service picture framing component.

In 2017 Klaren partnered with Clay Paper Scissors Gallery in Cheyenne, WY to launch Rendezvous: A Juried Exhibit of Wyoming Artists. The chosen works are split into two exhibits, with each exhibit being displayed from June 1 through mid-July in each gallery. The exhibits are then de-installed and travel to the other gallery, where the work is exhibited through the end of August. This allows the artists chosen to have their artworks exhibited in two different communities in Wyoming. The Rendezvous exhibit is now a biennial exhibit mounted on even-numbered years.

Klaren has been exhibited around the state. In 2016-17 his work was included in the 25 Fables: Aesop’s Fables Illustrated exhibit at the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson, WY. 25 Fables was curated by Bronwyn Minton, and his piece has since become part of the museum’s permanent collection. A solo exhibit titled At Rest was installed in The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College in Sheridan, WY in June 2017. The current exhibit at the CFAC was first exhibited in the spring of 2021 at Clay Paper Scissors Gallery in Cheyenne, WY.

The public is invited to the opening reception for this exhibit on November 12 from 2 to 4 pm. It will remain on display through December 29. Holiday closures are November 24 – 26 AND December 23 – 26. Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.