Art Stroll in Downtown Rock Springs on Saturday

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 7, 2020) – December’s 2nd Saturday Art Stroll will feature four artists setting up pop-up displays on Saturday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Escape Day Spa. A fifth artist will be at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar.

“2nd Saturday” is a free event started by Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency last February to bring people downtown. Each month different activities have taken place but the main focus has been the arts. The Community Fine Arts Center has assisted in scheduling artists who would like to participate.

“Here is another opportunity to support local artists and also give a unique holiday gift to someone on your list,’ said Debora Soulé, CFAC director. “From photography of our area and original paintings to useful trivets with splashes of color, there are many choices for that one-of-a-kind gift.”

This month’s list of participants is painter Edie Reed who paints primarily Wyoming wildlife and scenery; Leslie Webster with poured acrylic paintings and trivets; Ana Reynolds transfers her photos to wood and makes custom corn hole board games; and Amanda Romero, a watercolorist who paints Wyoming wildlife, still lives and animal portraits. These four artists will be in the yoga studio at Escape Day Spa.

David Halter, well-known local photographer, will be at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, with many of his photographs focused on Wyoming landscapes.

“One of the missions for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA is to reinforce Downtown as the cultural center of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County. 2nd Saturday’s Art Strolls are designed to do just that with all types of art – performances, visual arts, and more. This month we are featuring “Living Windows” with displays in several businesses,” said Chad Banks, Mainstreet/URA manager. “We are appreciative to the stores and businesses who have invited them to display and we ask everyone to social distance and wear masks.”

For more information, contact the Downtown Rock Springs Main Street/URA office or check online on their webpage or Facebook page