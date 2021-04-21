Art Student Show on display at Western Wyoming Community College

Advertisement

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 21, 2021) – Western Wyoming Community College student artwork will be on display in the school’s Art Gallery until May 4.

The exhibition will showcase the very best student artwork from the past year, including drawings, paintings, photographs, prints, ceramics, and sculpture. Prizes for the best works will be presented during an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. on April 30.

This year’s student exhibition will be especially meaningful. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the school has been unable to showcase student artwork in the gallery since 2019. Despite less-than-ideal circumstances, however, Western’s students have persevered and attained new levels of creative expression. This edition of the student exhibition is a monument to that spirit of perseverance and determination.

Jacob Muldowney, gallery director and Assistant Professor of Art at Western, has been impressed by how students have navigated the challenges of higher education during a pandemic. “Our students have not only met the challenges of the past year, they have embraced them. I think that’s led them to achieve a greater depth in their artwork than they could have otherwise.”

Muldowney is also excited about the increased variety of artwork that will be on display this year. “We’ve been working on expanding our regular course offerings to include printmaking and mixed-media classes. It’s great to see students tackle these new ideas and processes, and integrate them into their artistic vocabularies. Many of our students have really begun to develop their own unique artistic voices. I think anyone who visits the exhibition should plan on seeing something a little different than what one normally sees at a student show.”

This event is free and open to the public, with the Gallery open daily from 8 am-10 pm. For more information, contact Jacob Muldowney at [email protected]. To learn more about Western’s Art Program, visit westernwyoming.edu/academics. Fall registration is open.