Art Underground Gallery in search of art

April 8, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Looking for a unique way to have your art viewed by the public? The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is in search of new art pieces for the Art Underground Gallery located in Downtown Rock Springs. Artists of all ages are invited to submit entries for consideration.

According to the Rock Springs URA, “This initiative aims to infuse the pedestrian underpass with life, color, and creativity, fostering community engagement in enhancing our public spaces.”

This will be the fifth round of art installations at the Art Underground Gallery, which started in 2015. “We’re thrilled to continue this tradition of transforming our underpass with new artwork,” remarked Maria Mortensen, Chairwoman of the Rock Springs Main Street/URA board.

How to enter:

A limited number of primed canvases (2’ by 4’ plywood) are available for the community, free of charge. They can be picked up from the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office at 603 S Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs.

Completed canvases should be returned to the Rock Springs Main Street/URA office by May 10, 2024. Because there are a limited number of canvases, they are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Once all canvases have been given out, no other entries will be accepted.

Guidelines:

All artwork must be the artist’s individual work in design and execution.

Work must be able to withstand outdoor display; two coats of marine-grade primer are highly recommended.

Work must be suitable for all ages.

The committee has the right to determine the suitability of the work.

All mediums and themes are welcome.

Canvases will be displayed in the pedestrian underpass, which can be somewhat dark, so artists are encouraged to create pieces that are bright and colorful.

Bad weather and vandalism are risks of public displays such as this, and the Rock Springs URA cannot be held responsible for missing or ruined artwork.

Specific placement locations cannot be guaranteed; pieces will be screwed into walls for display.