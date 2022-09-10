ARTember taking place today in Bunning Park

September 10, 2022 — Many local and regional artists will gather today in Bunning Park for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s ARTember, a fall art festival. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event highlights watercolor, oil and acrylic paint, clay, woodworking, sculpture, jewelry, and fiber art. Also included are classes, children’s activities, live music, and food vendors.

Today’s scheduled music lineup:
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Steven Davis
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Licorice Sticks
12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Shandryn Trumble

Scheduled participating artists include:

  • Leslie Davis, LMD Works – photography
  • Dr. Megan Beavers – Wildlife acrylics/watercolors/drawings
  • Taelor Pugmire – stained glass
  • Jennifer Allbertini – etched glass, WY licensed
  • Jason Smith/Big Guy – Tie-dye,  wearable clothing
  • Cassie Gobbo/Dead On Studio – digital art
  • Amanda Romero – paintings
  • Helena Albers, Sweetwater Pebble Art – pebble art
  • David Gutierrez – photography
  • Andrew Kneeland, Kneeland Fine Art – acrylic, oil, ceramics
  • Howard and Travis Hart – woodturning/sculpture
  • Emily Kasyon – metalsmith jewelry
  • Gwendolyn Quitberg – oil painting
  • Debora Soulé – acrylic painting/cards/magnets
  • Donna Toly – Quilts/fabric arts
  • Bobby Pineda – stained glass
  • Mark Pedri and Carrie McCarthy – photography/filmmaking 
  • Jamie Green – paintings/prints

