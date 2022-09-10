ARTember taking place today in Bunning Park

September 10, 2022 — Many local and regional artists will gather today in Bunning Park for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s ARTember, a fall art festival. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event highlights watercolor, oil and acrylic paint, clay, woodworking, sculpture, jewelry, and fiber art. Also included are classes, children’s activities, live music, and food vendors.

Today’s scheduled music lineup:

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Steven Davis

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Licorice Sticks

12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Shandryn Trumble

Scheduled participating artists include:

Leslie Davis, LMD Works – photography

Dr. Megan Beavers – Wildlife acrylics/watercolors/drawings

Taelor Pugmire – stained glass

Jennifer Allbertini – etched glass, WY licensed

Jason Smith/Big Guy – Tie-dye, wearable clothing

Cassie Gobbo/Dead On Studio – digital art

Amanda Romero – paintings

Helena Albers, Sweetwater Pebble Art – pebble art

David Gutierrez – photography

Andrew Kneeland, Kneeland Fine Art – acrylic, oil, ceramics

Howard and Travis Hart – woodturning/sculpture

Emily Kasyon – metalsmith jewelry

Gwendolyn Quitberg – oil painting

Debora Soulé – acrylic painting/cards/magnets

Donna Toly – Quilts/fabric arts

Bobby Pineda – stained glass

Mark Pedri and Carrie McCarthy – photography/filmmaking

Jamie Green – paintings/prints