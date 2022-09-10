ARTember taking place today in Bunning Park

September 10, 2022 — Many local and regional artists will gather today in Bunning Park for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA’s ARTember, a fall art festival. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event highlights watercolor, oil and acrylic paint, clay, woodworking, sculpture, jewelry, and fiber art. Also included are classes, children’s activities, live music, and food vendors.
Today’s scheduled music lineup:
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Steven Davis
11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Licorice Sticks
12 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Shandryn Trumble
Scheduled participating artists include:
- Leslie Davis, LMD Works – photography
- Dr. Megan Beavers – Wildlife acrylics/watercolors/drawings
- Taelor Pugmire – stained glass
- Jennifer Allbertini – etched glass, WY licensed
- Jason Smith/Big Guy – Tie-dye, wearable clothing
- Cassie Gobbo/Dead On Studio – digital art
- Amanda Romero – paintings
- Helena Albers, Sweetwater Pebble Art – pebble art
- David Gutierrez – photography
- Andrew Kneeland, Kneeland Fine Art – acrylic, oil, ceramics
- Howard and Travis Hart – woodturning/sculpture
- Emily Kasyon – metalsmith jewelry
- Gwendolyn Quitberg – oil painting
- Debora Soulé – acrylic painting/cards/magnets
- Donna Toly – Quilts/fabric arts
- Bobby Pineda – stained glass
- Mark Pedri and Carrie McCarthy – photography/filmmaking
- Jamie Green – paintings/prints
Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement