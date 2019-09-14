ARTember Taking Place Today In Downtown Rock Springs

Rock Springs, WY (9/14/19) – The second annual ARTember will take place today on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs.

The free event will run fro 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is presented by the Rock Springs URA with the assistance of the Community Fine Arts Center.

ARTember will feature an Art Fair, live music, a children’s booth with the Sweetwater County Library System and food vendors.

Also, the Wyoming Roots Music Festival will also take place tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the Boardway Theater.