ARTini 2019

People gathered Friday evening in Bank Court to taste martini creations. Pictured from left are Ted Ware, Kimberly Ware and Todd Lash.

Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Friends, family and acquaintances crowded Bank Court in downtown Rock Springs Friday evening to enjoy art, food and martini creations — all part of ARTini 2019.

The evening also featured live music, raffles and more.

Local mixologists sampled their unique martinis while competing for three coveted titles:

• Judges’ Choice
• People’s Choice
• Most M’artinsinal

A $100 cash prize was also to be offered to this year’s People’s Choice winner.

 

 

Mike Hulen of Square State Brewing shakes his beer cocktail creation, Beers Knees.

Enjoy Wyo4News’ photos from the event!

Kate Laney muddles some ingredients of her Bloody Sweet Martini.
Tim May, left, and Richard Gilewitz offer some musical entertainment for the crowd at ARTini 2019.
A crowd shot from Bank Court Friday evening.

 

Local artist Rose Klein, right, was on hand at ARTini 2019 doing caricature drawings. Her subject is Caroline Shumway of Star Valley.

 

Richard Gilewitz snaps a photo as BOCES Executive Director Bernadine Craft welcomes people to ARTini 2019, which was funded in part through a grant from BOCES.

