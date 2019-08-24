Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Friends, family and acquaintances crowded Bank Court in downtown Rock Springs Friday evening to enjoy art, food and martini creations — all part of ARTini 2019.

The evening also featured live music, raffles and more.

Local mixologists sampled their unique martinis while competing for three coveted titles:

• Judges’ Choice

• People’s Choice

• Most M’artinsinal

A $100 cash prize was also to be offered to this year’s People’s Choice winner.

Enjoy Wyo4News’ photos from the event!