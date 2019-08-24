Photos by Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com
Rock Springs, Wyoming — Friends, family and acquaintances crowded Bank Court in downtown Rock Springs Friday evening to enjoy art, food and martini creations — all part of ARTini 2019.
The evening also featured live music, raffles and more.
Local mixologists sampled their unique martinis while competing for three coveted titles:
• Judges’ Choice
• People’s Choice
• Most M’artinsinal
A $100 cash prize was also to be offered to this year’s People’s Choice winner.
Enjoy Wyo4News’ photos from the event!