ARTini is back in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) and Sweetwater County Concert Association are excited to bring back ARTini, after a hiatus due to covid restrictions.

Set for September 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn, ARTini is a celebration of the “art of spirits” featuring live music, raffles, and much more. Local “mixologists” have been invited to create unique martinis and compete for the coveted title of “Judges’ Choice,” “People’s Choice,” “Most M’artisanal,” and “Best Theme.” ARTini celebrates various forms of creative expression and encompasses the culinary, musical, and visual arts. Because space is limited, only 300 tickets will be available for $40 each. One martini glass, which has been hand-painted by a local artist, will be included with the admission price, along with 5 martini samples and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Tickets for the event are now on sale at the URA office (603 S Main Street) or online at DowntownRS.com and are expected to sell out quickly.

Leading up to the event, various groups and organizations will be hosting “martini glass painting parties.” Details will be announced soon.

Dr. Bernadine Craft with the Sweetwater County Concert Association said the event will be a fun twist on the traditional fundraiser. “Funds from the event will support both the Sweetwater County Concert Association and the Rock Springs Main Street/URA so it’s a great partnership,” she added.

Chad Banks, Rock Springs Main Street/URA manager said, “partnering with the Sweetwater Community Concert Association is a wonderful opportunity for both of our organizations.”

The event steering committee is also seeking additional volunteers to assist with the event. Those interested in serving on the committee can contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434.