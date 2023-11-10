Artistic Green River bike racks winner meet and greet on Saturday

New Downtown Green River bike racks (Wyo4News photo)

November 10, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

You may have noticed a new artistic look when traveling around Downtown Green River. The two new art pieces serve a couple of purposes. As art, as reinforcement of city marketing campaign, and as a place to secure bicycles.

On Saturday, the Green River URA will have a meet and greet for the artist behind the new and uniquely designed downtown metal bike racks. He is Clint Eddy with Sweetwater Metal Works of Rock Springs.

The meet and greet with Eddy will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at one of the bike rack locations at 68 North 1st East Street in Green River. A second set of bike racks is located at 5 E Railroad Street.

Back in June, the Green River URA put out the word that they were seeking Sweetwater County artists and metal workers to submit designs for bike racks that would accommodate three to five bicycles. A prize of $250 in Downtown Dollars and having their design displayed would be the reward for the winner.

According to a Green River URA Facebook page post, Eddy’s design entry won “hands down.” The post continued, “His design not only provides functional design for bikes but also captures the city slogan and what so many of us Wyoming folks love about our beautiful town. Fish It, Float It, Live It.”