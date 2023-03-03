Artists and Makers Market taking place tomorrow

Photo courtesy of the Downtown Rock Springs URA Facebook page

March 3, 2023 — The Artists and Makers Market will occur tomorrow, Saturday, at the Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs. This will be the third year for the event, which features only handmade or homemade items.

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA and the Community Fine Arts Center are putting on the event, which is open to the public with no admission charge. Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Concessions will be available.

According to the Downtown Rock Springs website, this year’s list of vendors includes:

Jason Smith (Tie Dye shirts)

Edie Reed (paintings)

Debora Soulé (paintings)

Amanda Romero (watercolor & collage)

Emily Kasyon (silversmith)

Sinful by Jamie (food)

Black Gold Jelly Company (black garlic jam)

Madi’s Tasty Creations

Kimmie Diehl Rouse (quilts)

Becky Hager, Sisters Cottage 307 (home décor)

Donna Toly (quilts, baked goods)

Helena Albers (pebble art)

Lacey Gay (metalsmith)

Bobby Pineda (stained glass)

Travis Hart (woodworker)

Liz de’Medici (soaps, lotions)

RJ Pieper (photography)

WelderBeest (metal art)

Diana & Steve Miller

