Artists explore the West in this year’s community show

Community Fine Arts Center Photo

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The seventeenth community exhibit will hang during October at the Community Fine Arts Center. This year’s display of local artists’ work under the theme of “Western Expansion” is coordinated with an event later in the month. The CFAC is hosting a special artwork that is traveling through Wyoming, the “Golden Spike Monument,” as it makes its way across the country to its permanent home in Utah. The public and school tours will have an opportunity to meet the artist and learn more about this project on the morning of October 23, 2023.

“We are excited to see how everyone depicts our history of the West. The railroad connected the country, but before that came settlers on horseback, in wagon trains, and those looking for their fortune in gold, silver and making a new life for themselves,” said Debora Soule’, CFAC director.

All art media is accepted. Participants are asked to be sure the work is framed and ready to be hung or three-dimensional pieces have a stable base or are designed to be hung. As an open show, the submitted work is not judged or juried to be included. However, the prospectus does explain that as a department of the Sweetwater County Library System, the CFAC does follow policy and ask artists to refrain from submitting work not complying with our community standards.

“Over the years we have had a variety of themes including portraits, postcard-sized art, autumn, trains, and the color gold for our 50th anniversary. It all started when the drawing class I was teaching made some incredible mandalas and we wanted to display them. This is an opportunity for anyone to share their creative work,” said Soule’.

Entry forms are available at the CFAC, county libraries, and on the center’s website www.cfac4art.com.

The CFAC also displays the majority of the art collection which was started by the Rock Springs High School students in the fall of 1939. It hung in the school until the CFAC was opened in 1966 for the public to enjoy the hundreds of pieces of art collected over the years.

“Sweetwater County School District #1 along with the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Library System have a wonderful, longstanding collaboration. By working together, the community has an impressive treasure of art for its citizens and visitors alike,” said Soule’.

The public is invited to see the community exhibit from October 2-30, 2023, as well as the permanent collection on display. Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.