Artists honored as Rock Springs URA Volunteers of the Month

Submitted photo by the Rock Springs URA

July 30, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Rock Springs URA’s July Volunteers of the Month are the talented artists behind the new artwork in the Art Underground Gallery. According to the URA, the 30 artists who are currently displaying their works of art collectively contributed nearly 650 hours of their time and talent to the open gallery. The Art Underground Gallery is located in the pedestrian underpass in Downtown Rock Springs below the “Home of Rock Springs Coal” archway.

“We are incredibly proud of the artists who have poured their hearts and souls into creating these masterpieces,” said Maria Mortensen, board chairwoman. “Their dedication and creativity have not only beautified Downtown Rock Springs but have also brought the community closer together through the shared appreciation of art.”

Contributing Art Underground Galley Artists:

Mariah McDowell, Billy Davis, Jason Lee, Paige Knavel, Jessica Davis, Hunter Walker, Rah Reinholz, Stacy Reed, Klohe Pitts, Victoria Abplanalp, Megan Matlock, Ariana Kuhn, Ivie Schaechtede, Ocean Bosh, Amber Hunt & friends, Stormi Henley, Rachelle Stratton, Chauntea Tosh, Cherrie Dittman, Bela Dittman, Wendy Edwards, Maria Reyna, Rosario Reyna, Kiera Edmonds, Kylee Ainge, Howard Phillip L., Kason Marchisio, Lauren Velez, Holy Spirit Catholic School Students K-6, 23-24, and Charlie-Marie D. Velez.