Artists will collaborate for this year’s Community Show

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 9, 2020) -The 14th community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center will be celebrating a group project from 20 years ago – “Landscape 2000.”

In the spring of 2000, the University of Wyoming coordinated a statewide effort entitled Landscape 2000 in which many museums, schools, galleries, and artists participated. The Wyoming Arts Council and US West, Inc. gave grants to promote and build a website where all the projects were available to see online.

Former CFAC director Gregory Gaylor organized a group of 12 local artists, including himself, to create a large mural based on a photo by local dentist, Renaldo Menghini. The view is a typical southwest Wyoming scene of sky, rock outcrop, and sagebrush.

The photo was divided into 12 sections, and the artists interpreted one section in their own style and medium. Once hung together, they created “one view” but each had a unique and distinct vision of the landscape. The artists who participated were Angi Bennett, Jill Hartley, Larry Cullins, Curt Jensen, Rick Jones, Peter Butler, Carol Shilling, Mary Timlin, Glenda Borzea, John Anderson, Gary Perkins, and Gaylor. Also in the exhibit were several landscapes from the permanent collection owned by Sweetwater County School District #1.

“We will bring out this exceptional work for display in October,” said Debora Soule’, CFAC director. “Following this idea of artists working together, the theme for our annual community exhibit will be ‘Collaboration’ asking artists to work together on an original concept.”

“Over the years we have had a variety of themes including portraits, postcard-sized art, autumn, trains, and the color gold for our 50th anniversary,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “It all started when the drawing class I was teaching made some incredible mandalas and we wanted to display them. This is an opportunity for anyone to share their creative work. We discussed this in Art Chat a couple of months ago and I think folks are coming up with some wonderful ideas.”

Entry forms are available at the CFAC, county libraries, and on the center’s website www.cfac4art.com.

All art media is accepted. Participants are asked to be sure the work is framed and ready to be hung or three-dimensional pieces have a stable base or designed to be hung. As an open show, the submitted work is not judged or juried to be included. However, the prospectus does explain that as a department of the Sweetwater County Library System, the CFAC does follow policy and ask artists to refrain from submitting work with a violent, racist, or erotic theme.

The CFAC also has on display the majority of the art collection which was started by the Rock Springs High School students in the fall of 1939. It hung in the school until the CFAC was opened in 1966 for the public to enjoy the hundreds of pieces of art collected over the years.

“Sweetwater County School District #1 along with the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Library System have a wonderful, longstanding collaboration,” said Soule, “By working together the community has an impressive treasure of art for its citizens and visitors alike.”

The public is invited to see the exhibit from October 2nd until November 14th, as well as the permanent collection on display. Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.