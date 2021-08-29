Arts Council adds new Green River sculpture

August 29, 2021 — The Green River Arts Council added a new sculpture last weekend as part of the annual Art on the Green event. The new sculpture, created by Roger DiTarando, is of two Herons in a river setting (pictured above).

In addition to the new art piece, several volunteers took the time to build the setting. Volunteers included Kale and Suz Jasperson, Bryce Castillon, Tyler Castillon, Katie Duncombe, and Jennifer Rocha. The Green River City Parks and Recreation Department placed the two separate Herons.

The Arts Council had been looking for an art piece to replace the Raptoround sculpture, which had been moved from the Island Pavilion to a new location on Unita Drive.