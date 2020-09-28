Arts Council honors former chair member

Darrian Mechling

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (September 28, 2020) — The Green River Arts Council has honored a former long-time member of the organization. The Arts Council was approached by Mike Wickam to move a sculpture from the Island Pavilion to Uinta Drive to honor his wife Cindy Wickam, who passed away in May.

Mike Wickam says Cindy was the Chair of the Arts Council when the council purchased “Raptoround” in 2007. The City purchased the sculpture and placed it on Uinta Drive before it was moved to the Island Pavilion.

Mike Wickam says to honor Cindy’s service to the Arts Council, he requested it be moved back to Uinta Drive so more residents could enjoy the sculpture. The Arts Council agreed, and last week “Raptoround “ was moved to Uinta Drive.

Mike Wickam owns Mans face Liquors, which is located across the street from where the sculpture was placed. Wickam says he can now enjoy “Cindy’s favorite piece of art every day.”

Wickam says he plans to make a donation to the Arts Council for approving the move. The Green River Arts Council was founded in 2004. Chuck Weaver is the “Raptoround” artist.