Artwork from Sage and Stagecoach featured at the CFAC

Advertisement

February 24, 2021 — (Press Release) The second display of this year’s Youth Art Exhibits features Sage and Stagecoach Elementary Schools at the Community Fine Arts Center from now through February 27. The exhibit includes nearly 160 students’ artwork, and they are under the instruction of Jacob Harkins and Jamie Morgan.

Advertisement

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays from Sweetwater County School District No. 1 student’s all spring.

The CFAC continues to celebrate the importance of the arts in our schools by holding the annual displays. Rock Springs High School teacher Elmer Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money, and he helped them to purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public, and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

“The students’ art is so honest and brings a smile to our faces each year. They have worked in a variety of media, including pastels, watercolor, markers, colored pencil, and collage,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “Their personalities come through as they are learning art terminology such as perspective, balance, form, shape, color hue and value.”

Advertisement

Sage Elementary students with art on display:

Kindergarten: Sean Adesina, Bethany Bernard, Avery Burciaga, Briggs Christiansen, Conner Garcia, Ada Jarvie, Helena Michieli, Macy Muller, Violet Purdum, Emanuel Rodriguez, Isabella Romero Adkins, Parker Romero

First Grade Madilyn Croft, Beckham Davis, Khloe Islas, Luna Marquez, Jack McGarvey, Antony Perez Cortez, Lancer Powelson, Jamus Robinson, Emma Ryan, Rozlen Sanger, Jace Saunders, Emerson Serk

Second Grade: Elliosh Cook, Crue Evans, Bristol Franklin, Julian Guillen, Hadley Lyman, Paisley Mackey, Noah Maiden, Mason McCain, Cheyenne Mcpherson, Allison Mendoza, Sam Nguyen, Olivia Radakovich, Hector Ramos, Quincy Richins, Arielle Salas

Third Grade: Arian Acosta, Gracie Amundsen, Kambria Basso, Adlee Christiansen, Aaliyah Delbridge, Kamerynn Douchant, Damarlen Garica-Jarquin, Brock Gilson, Ariam Gonzales, Bria Hafner, Kally Hartley, Jace Kidd, Myah Larson, Mabel Mathis, Bryn Powell, Izabelle Purdum, Ainsley Rubich, Callie Saunders, Jill Sorensen

Fourth Grade: Sydney Atkinson, Desch Brewster, Tayler Christensen, Kynleigh Davis, Cohen Evans, Debora Garcia, Breelei Gil, Zacarias Joaquim, Aurora Lindsay, Claire Long, Chance Lugibihl, Ariana Moneyhun, Ireland Moore, Brielle Payette, Isai Rodriguez, Mason Willie

Advertisement

Stagecoach Elementary students with art on display:

Kinder Boast: Mordekai Cowgar, Kaleb Harrington, Kolby Harrington, Dominic Jensen, Aria Pasenelli

Kindergarten: Lucio Balderas, Decker Bryant, Walker Bryant, Astrid Contreras Valiente, AmberMarie Healey, Aizlynn Jereb, Hendrix Kent, Juniper May, Logan McCormick, Gabriel Nussbaum, Damian Phillips, Brennan Pineda, Sage Sell, Serenity Snyder, William Varley

First Grade: Emilia Becerra, Harper Bertagnolli, Landen Bieber, Rhyder Born, Dominick Corazza, Ashley Cruz, Marlee Hackney, Flynn Jackson-Dunn, Jaylee Lovato, Jett Plant, Camden Sloan, Griffin Smith, Aspen Speicher, Ryker Wiley, Katieanne Worden

Second Grade: Damon Blankenship, Addysen Bodin, Alyssa Botkin, Kybrie Boyatgj, Anthony Contreras Pizarro, Brighton Hunsaker, Kyle Koeppen, Adrian Kourbelas, Elli Mazharian, Adalynn McBurnett, Kaleb Muniz, Santos Rivas, Brynnlee Robertson, Kayin Valerio, Hunter Wiley

Third Grade: Zoe Ball, Cesar Contreras, Kiefer Crompton, Savanna Davies, Mila DuPape, Nolan Fouts, Amauri Guzman, Sophia Hernandez, Rylen Moeller, Brystle Nosich, Kiri Phillips, Lia Phillips, Bree Ruiz, Beckham Smith, Jaxen Smith

Fourth Grade: Jillian Bieber, Rhyleigh Born, William “Roper” Gomez, Caydance Gibbons, Hadlee Jensen, Conrad Landwehr, Remi Mazharian, Bryce Millet, Jackson Millet, Natalie Nussbaum, Braelynn Peltier, Alex Rasmussen-Walters, Bethany Ann Richards, Cruz Snyder, Adyson Stringer

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.