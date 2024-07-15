Ashley National Forest under threat: Speirs Fire engulfs 700 acres

Photo Courtesy National Forest Service

July 15, 2024 — Wyo4News

A new wildfire, dubbed the ‘Speirs Fire,’ has engulfed an estimated 700 acres near the Flaming Gorge reservoir at Ashley National Forest. While the inferno is on the Utah side of the gorge, residents in Green River can visibly see the blaze as well.

A rogue lightning bolt ignited the fire on July 13th, and it has grown steadily since. Over 95 firefighters, smokejumpers, and other fire suppression personnel have attempted to contain the blaze. Unfortunately, as of press time, the fire is 0% contained.

Today, fire crews are working to create a fire line and extinguish fire spots. However, due to the fire burning in steep and rugged terrain, they are heavily relying on aerial resources, including helicopters and winged air tankers.

Currently, authorities have issued no evacuation orders, and all campgrounds are still open. Nonetheless, officials urge both residents and visitors in the vicinity to stay vigilant. The fire situation is fluid and could escalate rapidly depending on the fire’s behavior.

Below, you can read the press update issued by the U.S. Forest Service.