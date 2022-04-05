Aspen Mountain Plumbing wins Truck of the Month Award twice

Owner Lance Ball stands in front of the award and holds up Plumber and PM magazines

Tanya Baer, [email protected]

Rock Springs- For the second time local business, Aspen Mountain Plumbing, has won a highly sought-after “Truck of the Month” award within the worldwide plumbing community. The first award was won through PM magazine for the Month of April 2020. This time around the award was won through Plumber magazine for the month of April 2022. It is a big deal to win one of these awards, and an even bigger deal to be able to win two. Both magazines are very popular and have readers not only from the United States but from Canada and South Africa as well.

It is a process to be able to even win one of these awards. Lance Ball, the owner of Aspen Mountain Plumbing described the process explaining that it begins when the boards for these magazines start searching for potential winning trucks. They will sort through thousands of online articles, company pages, and whatever other ways they can find these trucks. After they have decided on a handful, the board will then put it to a vote and the truck with the most votes will win the award for that month. This will happen 12 times a year.

The current design for the Aspen Mountain Plumbing trucks has been around since 2019, and it took a lot of work and communication to be able to come up with the design. Lance decided to get the design done by Prolific Prints, and they had come up with roughly five designs before the current design was created. Lance stated, “We wanted people to know that we were a local Wyoming-based company, and needed our trucks to say this. We decided to go with the University of Wyoming colors because that is Wyoming, that is home.”

Not only are the trucks highly recognizable within Wyoming, but they have been designed to be the fastest, easiest, and safest trucks for the employees and customers. They are all made exactly the same, besides a few small changes made so that each vehicle is as efficient as possible. They each have designated storage spaces for tools and parts that open from the side of the truck, and to avoid any issues, the side doors actually lock when the truck is locked. They also include a backup camera and a unique ladder rack that is on the inside. There are so many features that are added to these company vehicles, that it takes a month just to be able to create them. Although it is a long process, it really works out for Aspen Mountain Plumbing in the end.

Since the design was first used, the business has seen more customers calling in simply because they have seen the trucks and needed help. They have been a great way for Aspen Mountain Plumbing to advertise and have really helped the business grow.