Atlas Falls is ready to rock the stage for week 6 of Concerts in the Park

Photo courtesy of Atlas Falls Facebook page

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This week will mark the sixth week of the Concert in the Park series where local band Atlas Falls will be performing. The concert takes place in Bunning Park at 7 p.m.

The band considers themselves to Rock music with a 90’s to 2000’s Alternative sound. Atlas Falls band was formed about 2 to 3 years ago and consists of 4 members, these members include Matt who primarily plays keyboards, backup guitarist, and also makes the music bedding, Donovan guitarist and vocalist, Jared guitarist and vocalist, and Amy bassist and vocalist.

In a recent interview, Matt expressed to the media how all members of the band are very like-minded. Each time they get together to practice they make lots of progress and they all love working together. Atlas Falls hope the community will come out to watch them perform, have a great time, and enjoy the music.