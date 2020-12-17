Attend the Truman Elementary Christmas Program virtually

Advertisement

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 17, 2020) – The students at Truman Elementary in Green River are asking to the community to come together virtually to celebrate the Christmas season by viewing the school’s Christmas program on YouTube.

Jessica Riis Hodges, the music teacher at Truman, combined individual recordings together so that the students can perform and sing as one because school nurses advised against having more than 25 students in a room at once per health orders.

“I wanted kids to still have a chance to create music all together, so even though they recorded separately, I combined their audio recordings to create each final product,” Hodges said.

“Each student was given a few chances to really shine in the spotlight.

“I am so proud of our sweet Truman kids for being patient, flexible, creative, and musical!”

Watch the virtual Christmas Program by clicking the link below.