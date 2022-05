Attention hunters; many fall license deadlines are this Monday

Stock photo (Shutterstock)

May 24, 2022 — This coming Monday, May 31 is a big day for Wyoming hunters. It is the deadline to submit applications for many fall hunts for residents. Applications must be submitted on the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website before midnight on May 31.

Hunters have just a few days left to complete applications for elk, deer, antelope, sandhill crane, beaver, fall turkey and Springer and Glendo special pheasant hunts. You are reminded that residents applying for hunting licenses must have a Game and Fish login account, creating a username and password.

Information is available at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website.