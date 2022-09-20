Audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production to be held Monday

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The audition for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of Red Riding Hood will be held on Monday, September 26 at 4:30 p.m.

There are roles for those students who attend SWCSD #1 and are in Kindergarten – 12th grade. Approximately 60 of our local students will be cast to appear in the show with the MCT Tour Actor/Director. There is no guarantee that everyone who auditions will be cast in the play, but we will include as many as humanly possible. If your student is wishing to audition, please arrive between 4:20-4:30 p.m. at the RSHS auditorium and plan to stay for the two-hour session. At the conclusion of auditions, those students cast will receive their character names and schedule for the week and will register by paper for the BOCES class. The first rehearsal for some of the older cast members begins approximately 30-minutes after the audition is completed.

This is a group audition–no advance preparation is necessary, but a smile never hurts. Students should be in closed-toed shoes and ready to come to have a good time!

Rehearsals for the week will be conducted every day from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Rock Springs High School. Although not all cast members will be needed at every session, those auditioning must have a clear schedule for the week and if selected, be able to attend all rehearsals required for their role and be available for the Saturday performance. A detailed rehearsal schedule will be distributed at the conclusion of the audition. Cast members scheduled for the full 4 hours and 30 minutes will be asked to bring a sack dinner or snack to be eaten during a 30-minute break between sessions.

The performance will be held on Saturday, October 1st, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. and will be presented at Rock Springs High School Auditorium.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre is a non-profit organization based in Missoula, Montana. This coming year more than 65,000 cast members across the globe will take to the stage to the delight and applause of their families, friends, community, neighbors, and teachers! The residency in Rock Springs has been ongoing for many years and is made possible by the Sweetwater BOCES.

If you have any Questions or Concerns please e-mail Christy Lev at [email protected]