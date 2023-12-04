Authorities called to Expedition Island for a reported deer stuck in the ice

Deer stuck in the ice near Expedition Island.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 3, 2023 — At approximately 4:10 pm, Sunday, Dec. 3rd, Green River Fire Department and Castle Rock Ambulance were paged to Expedition Island for a reported deer stuck in the ice.

The original report came in from the Wyoming State Fire Marshal Inspector, who noticed the deer struggling. Wyoming Game and Fish and Green River Police Department arrived on the scene shortly after the original report. Wyoming Game and Fish requested GRFD’s Swift Water Rescue Team to help remove the deer.

The deer was moved to Evers Park, where the Wyoming Game and Fish began to bring the body temperature of the deer up.

Upon arrival by GRFD Swift Water Rescue, they began to retrieve the deer with a Nebulus Emergency Flotation Device. The deer was moved to Evers Park, where the Wyoming Game and Fish began to bring the body temperature of the deer up. At this time, it looks as though the deer will make a full recovery. If you happen to see a deer in the area that is a little weak, please stay away and let him recover fully.

The fire department would like to thank the Wyoming State Fire Marshal Inspector, Wyoming Game and Fish, Green River Animal Control, Castle Rock Ambulance, Green River Police Department, and Sweetwater Combined Communications Center for all the help with this rescue.

GRFD would also like to remind everyone that the ice is dangerous and to please keep your animals, children, and yourselves off of the ice.