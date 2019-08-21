Authorities Confirm Finding Body of Missing GR Woman

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Authorities confirmed Wednesday morning that the body of Aubree Corona has been found.

Search and rescue members located the body of the missing Green River woman during a search of the area where her vehicle was found over the weekend, according to a Sublette County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Her body was found Tuesday in a joint search and rescue mission conducted by Fremont and Sublette county authorities after the vehicle she was reported to be driving was found on a remote non-traveled road in Fremont County in the Leeds Creek area.

Searchers began covering the area where the truck was located on Monday. On Tuesday searchers located Corona approximately 1.3 miles from where her truck was found. There was no cell phone coverage in that area, making cell phone ping attempts ineffective.

No foul play is suspected, and the cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy has been scheduled by Fremont County as they continue their investigation.

The vehicle was found to have approximately a half tank of gas remaining and was inoperable and could not be re-started when it was found. Detectives also found the missing dirt bike leaning over inside the back of the truck, consistent with reported sightings of her and the truck on July 13.

Corona was first reported missing on July 13, 2019. She reportedly left her camping party near New Fork Lake and became turned around. She was reported to have been last seen in the Dubois area.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office wish to extend their deepest condolences to the friends and family of Aubree Corona in this difficult time.